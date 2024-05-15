Tinubu Okays N24bn Reimbursement for Kebbi, Nasarawa – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to approve the reimbursement of over N15 billion to the Kebbi State Government.

The fund was used by the state for the construction of Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi.

The president also asked the Senate to approve N9 billion for the Nasarawa State Government as the refund for the construction of the Lafia Cargo Airport, Nasarawa.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary Wednesday.

The president explained that the Federal Government had taken over the control and ownership of the two airports, which necessitated the reimbursement to the state governments.

The president explained that the decision was based on the fact that “aviation, including airports, safety of aircraft and carriage of passengers and goods by air” are owned and managed by the Federal Government as contained in the…