UN Grants Nigeria Additional Maritime Territory – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has hailed the efforts of the High Powered Presidential Committee (HPPC) on Nigeria’s Extended Continental Shelf Project, which worked over many years for the extension of Nigeria’s maritime boundaries in accordance with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982.

The president expressed his appreciation to the team of experts yesterday in Abuja after receiving their report.

The report contained a United Nations approval granting Nigeria about 16,300 square kilometres in additional maritime territory, which is about five times the size of Lagos State.

Tinubu listened to technical presentations by Professor Larry Awosika, a marine scientist and member of the committee, and Surveyor Aliyu Omar, Secretary of the HPPC.

According to a statement issued by Media Adviser to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, the experts have been involved in the project since Nigeria’s initial submission…