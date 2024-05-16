Adeleke Inaugurates Osun Country Club, Urges Members to Contribute to Societal Devt – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday inaugurated the Osun Country Club (OCC), where members would forge lasting friendship, indulge in leisure activities and contribute to societal development.

The governor, who was accompanied by his cousin, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, the Commissioner for Youth, Moshood Olalekan, among other states executives, members of the club and monarchs, also unveiled OCC’s logo.

Speaking at the event held in Osogbo, Osun State, the governor urged members to work hand in hand not only for merriment but also for the betterment of the immediate community and the state at large.

He said: “As we begin this journey, let’s remember that what we do now will figure the future for those who come after us. Let’s work together to make this club not only enjoyable for us, but also something that helps our community in a good way.”

Earlier, in his welcome address…