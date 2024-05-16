Again, Minister of Aviation Hints at Resumption of Flights to Nigeria by Emirates Airlines – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has hinted that the Middle East mega carrier, Emirates Airlines would soon resume flights to Nigeria.

The Minister made this known in his verified X (twitter) account @fkeyamo, saying, “Yesterday, I paid a working visit to the Ambassador of the UAE to Nigeria, His Excellency, Salem saeed Al-Shamsi at the UAE Embassy in Abuja.

“He handed me a correspondence from the Emirates Airlines indicating a definite date of their resumption of flights to Nigeria. That date will be formally announced by Emirates Airlines in a matter of days,” the tweet said.

However, inquiries made by THISDAY from the Emirates Airlines source did not reflect the optimism of the Minister. In fact, there is no sign of preparedness by the airline ondicating that it would soon resume flights to Nigeria.

There have been assurances from the Federal Government in the past that the airline would resume…