At NEC Meeting, Shettima Says Tinubu is Transparent in Financial Dealings – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has said the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has performed well in its fiscal responsibilities and management, as the administration maintains transparency in financial dealings.

He cited the recent ranking by global credit rating agency, Fitch, which upgraded Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive, describing it as a reflection of increasing confidence in the nation’s economy.

Shettima, who spoke on Thursday during the 141st meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the State House, Abuja declared “There is no doubt that this government has demonstrated transparency in its financial dealings and protections. Therefore, it is not surprising that just a few days ago, Fitch Ratings upgraded Nigeria’s credit outlook to positive, citing reform progress under President Tinubu.

“This reflects the increasing confidence in our economic trajectory,…