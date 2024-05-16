CBN Moves to Double Foreign Currency Remittances, Grants AIP to 14 New IMTOs – THISDAYLIVE

•Naira appreciates on official FX to N1,459/$, falls to N1,540/$ on parallel market

James Emejo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it has granted 14 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) Approval-in-Principle (AIP) in a bid to double foreign currency remittances through formal channels.

The initiative also seeks to increase the sustained supply of foreign exchange (FX) in the official market by promoting greater competition and innovation among IMTOs to lower the cost of remittance transactions as well as boost financial inclusion.

This comes just as the naira yesterday, gained on the official FX window while it continued to decline on the parallel FX market.

At the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange (NAFEM) window, the naira closed at N1,459.02/$1, which was a N61.38 gain compared to the N1,520.40/$1 which it closed on Tuesday.

By the end of trading yesterday, the…