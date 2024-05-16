Dokubo-Asari Congratulates Fubara on First Anniversary – THISDAYLIVE

An advocate for resource control and good governance in the Niger Delta, Muhajid Alhaji Abubakr Dokubo-Asari has extended congratulations to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, on his first anniversary celebration as governor of the state.

In a statement, Dokubo-Asari said that Fubara’s leadership has been characterised by patience, wisdom and a commitment to peace, key components in resolving conflicts and promoting unity in Rivers State.

“With Governor Fubara leading the way, there is hope for a future of growth and development, free from division and discord. Rivers State boasts abundant natural resources that, when properly utilised, can elevate the region into an economic powerhouse, creating opportunities and prosperity for its people. By following in the footsteps of the visionary founding fathers of Rivers State, like Chief Harold Dappa-Biriye and Chief Godfrey Kio Jaja Amachree, who championed unity and inclusivity, it…