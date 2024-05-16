Drake’s Million-dollar Bets and the Curse that Won’t Quit – THISDAYLIVE

Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, the chart-topping rapper and pop culture icon, is known for more than just his music. Davidson Abraham writes that in recent years, Drake has become a fixture in the world of sports betting, placing high-stakes wagers on everything from UFC fights to the Super Bowl. These bets, often documented on social media with hefty sums of money on display, have become a source of both entertainment and controversy.

The so-called’ Drake Curse’ is the most intriguing aspect of Drake’s betting habits. Fans and analysts have observed a curious trend: athletes or teams that Drake publicly supports tend to lose. This unofficial jinx has fueled endless online debates and added a layer of drama to Drake’s wagers.

This perceived curse has only been amplified by the ongoing feud between Drake and fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Their lyrical sparring has fascinated hip-hop fans for years, and some see Drake’s losing bets as a potential…