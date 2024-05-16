Emirates Resumes Flights to Nigeria October 1 – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

Two years after it suspended flights to Nigeria, the Middle East Mega Carrier, Emirates Airlines has announced that it would resume flight services to Nigeria from October 1, 2024.

This was announced by Emirates Media Centre, the news website of the airline.

The airline stated, “Emirates will resume services to Nigeria from 1 October 2024, operating a daily service between Lagos and Dubai, and offering customers more choice and connectivity from Nigeria’s largest city to, and through, Dubai.

The service will be operated using a Boeing 777-300ER. EK783 will depart Dubai at 0945hrs, arriving in Lagos at 1520hrs; the return flight EK784 will leave Lagos at 1730hrs and arrives in Dubai at 0510hrs the next day. Tickets can be booked now on emirates.com or via travel agents.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “We are excited to resume our services to Nigeria. The Lagos-Dubai service has traditionally been…