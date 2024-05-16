FCT Police Boss Drums Support for SLTV – THISDAYLIVE

By
Headliners
-
0
3


FCT Police Commissioner, Beneth Igweh, has expressed support for SLTV, a Nigerian  pay television.

He said approval had been given for the  installation of  decoders and satellite dish of  SLTV in all  the police divisions under FCT Command, in  patronage of  the Nigerian brand.

The CP made the approval when a delegation of the team and partners of Metrodigital Limited, operators of SLTV paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Igweh, who received the visitors in company of his management team, directed that all six Area Commands in the territory should also benefit from the gesture, including the command headquarters.

image 1101 FCT Police Boss Drums Support for SLTV – THISDAYLIVE

He commended SLTV for providing  an indigennous alternative  to  exorbitant and  monopolistic satellite pay TV service providers.”

According to him, procuring the decoders is not just a demonstration  of support for the  brand, but to ensure that  officers and men across the FCT have access to timely news and information…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR