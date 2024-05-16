FG Distributes Inputs to Kano Farmers – THISDAYLIVE

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The federal government has distributed farm inputs, including modern machines to hundreds of farmers in Kano as part of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu’s effort to empower peasant farmers to boost food production.

Distributing the items, the Coordinator of the programme from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Aliyu Ibrahim Usman, said the programme was part of the agro-inputs to peasant farmers under the second phase of the National Poverty Reduction with growth strategy of the federal government.

The programme held at Kadawa Garun Malam Local Government Area yesterday aimed at empowering farmers to increase yield production and enhance food security.

He said the farm inputs were given to clusters of farmers from the three senatorial districts of Kano State.

According to him, “Each cluster will be empowered with one power tiller, 25 Napsac sprayers, liquid fertilizer, Glyposide among others.

“The main…