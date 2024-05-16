FG’s Plan to Use N20 Trillion Pension Fund for Infrastructure Projects Misguided – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, has kicked against federal government’s plan to use Nigeria’s pension fund to finance infrastructure development in the country.

In a post yesterday on X, Atiku, who described the move as misguided, added that the initiative must be stopped immediately.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, on Tuesday, May 14, said the government had unveiled a strategic plan to harness the N20 trillion pension fund and other locally available resources for infrastructure development in Nigeria.

Edun said it was a significant step towards driving economic progress and addressing critical infrastructure needs.

But Atiku however warned that the decision could have devastating effects on the lives of Nigerians, who had worked hard, saved money, and now relied on their pensions after retiring from service.

“My attention is drawn to a disturbing disclosure by the…