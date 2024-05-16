Go Back Home, Contest Proper Elections Again, APC Group Tells Ex-Rivers Lawmakers – THISDAYLIVE

* Says party doesn’t accept illegality

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Frontier has advised the members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, whose seats were recently declared vacant, to go back and contest new elections.

Denouncing the lawmakers, the Lagos-based group in a statement, said their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a betrayal of the trust and mandate given to them.

Signed by its national president, Comrade Ajani Martins, the statement further described the defectors as political prostitutes who have no place in the APC.

According to Martins, their defection is not only morally wrong but a clear sign of their lack of principles and integrity.

Martins, therefore, said the ruling party doesn’t support such illegality and treachery, adding that those who voted for them deserve better.

“We have followed the political crisis in Rivers State and actions taken by major actors, including the assembly…