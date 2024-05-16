Governor Alia Initiates Groundbreaking Partnership with French Development Agency AFD for Actualisation of EART – THISDAYLIVE

Chiemelie Ezeobi

For the actualisation of the Enhanced Agricultural and Rural Technical and Vocational Training (EART) Project, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the Executive Governor of Benue State, spearheaded a high-level delegation to engage with the French Development Agency (AFD).

According Caleb Senda, Head of Communications Benue State, the meeting marked a significant step towards advancing practical skills development, particularly in agriculture, to address unemployment and drive economic growth in Benue State.

During the engagement,

Xavier Muron, the Country Director of AFD, delivered a compelling presentation on the transformative potential of the EART project.

He emphasised its core objective of providing practical skills to students, farmers, and apprentices through comprehensive extension training, encompassing both formal and informal settings.

This inclusive approach is poised to produce a new generation of job-ready…