Group Passes Vote of Confidence on Akwa Ibom Gov – THISDAYLIVE

A socio-political group, U-Advocates has passed a vote of confidence on Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, as he marks his first anniversary in office.

In a communique issued at the end of its Special Congress held at EEMJM Hotel, Uyo, and signed by its members on Saturday, May 11, 2024, U-Advocates applauded Governor Eno for initiating projects that have not only touched lives but brought a fresh wave of governance to the state.

Describing Governor Eno’s administration as the ”Golden Era” of governance in the state, the group highlighted several achievements of the Umo Eno administration including the completion of internal road networks in Akpan Andem market, construction of model primary schools and health centres, revocation and re-awarding of Nsit Atai-Okobo Road, and the ongoing construction of Ring Road 4.

While impressing on his colleagues the need to pass a vote-of-confidence on the governor, the Coordinator of the group, Mr. Etiene…