Inflation Soars to 33.69% Amid Higher Food, Energy, Commodity Prices – THISDAYLIVE

•Severe in Borno, Bauchi, Oyo, others

•Food index hits 40.53%

•CPPE urges MPC to soften monetary tightening

James Emejo in Abuja and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos



The Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures the rate of change in prices of goods and commodity further increased to 33.69 per cent in April compared to 33.20 per cent in the preceding month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed yesterday.

Year-on-year, the headline index stood at 33.69 per cent compared to 22.22 per cent recorded in April 2023.

According to the CPI report for the month the food index stood at 40.53 per cent, year-on-year, representing 15.92 per cent increase compared to 24.61 per cent in April last year.

Core inflation, including energy prices rose by 6.87 per cent, year-on-year to 26.84 per cent in the review period compared to 19.96 per cent in April 2023.

On annualised basis, the rise in food inflation was attributed to increases in…