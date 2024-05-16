Kano Mosque Attack: Death Toll Rises to 11





Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

No fewer than eleven persons have been confirmed dead and 25 others hospitalised, after the early morning attack on worshippers at a Mosque in Gezawa local government area of Kano State Wednesday.

This figure was confirmed by the Police Spokesperson SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, on Thursday to kournalists in Kano.

He however, said the figure was still rising.

Earlier, a 38 year old Shafi’u Abubakar, was identified as the prime suspect who lunched an early morning attack on innocent worshipers because of a long-standing family dispute over inheritance sharing.

“The principal suspect have been identified and arrested, he is Shafi’u Abubakar aged 38 years who said his action was purely in hostility following prolonged family disagreement over sharing of inheritance of which those that he alleged to have cheated him were in the Mosque at that moment and he did that for his voice to be heard,” Kiyawa said.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper