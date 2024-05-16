Niger Arrests 30 for Illegal Mining – THISDAYLIVE

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Officials of the Ministry of Mineral Resources yesterday carried out a raid of illegal mining sites in the Maitumbi area of Minna the Niger State Capital during which 30 people were arrested.

Among those arrested were 12 men among whom eight were under aged and 18 women seven of whom were also under aged.

Several equipment used for illegal mining were also seized from those arrested. The leader of the team and Director of Mining in the Ministry, Alhaji Adamu Garba, said the surprise raid on the illegal mining site followed the refusal of the miners to vacate the site.

Alhaji Garba emphasised the determination of the ministry to combat illegal mining throughout the state because the activities of illegal miners pose a serious threat to the environment apart from the hazards those involved are exposed to.

“This arrest send a strong message to those involved in exploiting Nigeria’s natural resources…