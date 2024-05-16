Sanwo-Olu Mourns Death of Deputy Chief of Staff, Soyannwo – THISDAYLIVE

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the passing of his Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo, yesterday. He died at aged 55.

Sanwo-Olu, who sympathised with the Soyannwo’s family in a statement posted on his personal X (Twitter) handle l, said the death of his top aide was sudden and devastating.

He described the deceased as a brother, an armour-bearer, a confidante and a faithful believer in the collective dream of a Greater Lagos.

According to the statement, “It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo. I am devastated by Gboyega’s sudden departure and I’m deeply affected by this news.

“His total dedication and service to Lagos State will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his…