Shettima to Chair Dialogue on Gains of Tinubu’s One Year in Office  – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima will on Friday chair a high-level dialogue on advancing the gains made within the first year of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The event is part of efforts by the Tinubu administration to leverage international cooperation in delivering on the promises of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice-President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, who disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday, said the vice-president’s keynote address titled: ‘Delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda Through Enhanced International Cooperation: Imperatives, Opportunities and Challenges’, will set the tone for discussions at the forum aimed at laying the groundwork for the collaborative efforts that will propel Nigeria towards a future of enriched international cooperation.

According to him, the dialogue “is not just a ceremonial gathering, it is a…