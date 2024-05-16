Stakeholders Harp on Telecoms Infrastructure Development – THISDAYLIVE

Industry stakeholders who participated in the second edition of the West Africa Telecoms Infrastructure Summit and Exhibtion (WATISE), have stressed the need for telecoms infrastructure development, while looking at critical issues affecting the survival of global telecoms industry, using the Nigerian market as a reference point.

Organised by TechnologyMirror, the forum has the theme: “Shaping the Future of Telecoms Infrastructure: Trends and Insights for a Digital Economy.”

Leading the conversation, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by the Head of Next Generation Technology and Standard at the NCC, Victor Adoga, described telecommunications infrastructure as the backbone of the digital economy, facilitating seamless connectivity and supporting a range of services from basic voice calls to high-speed internet and cloud computing.

According to him, the rapid growth of the…