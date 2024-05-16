Sweden Announces Return of Benin Artefacts to Oba of Benin – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Swedish government has resolved to return 39 pieces of Benin Artefacts in her Museum to the custody of Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, CFR, Oba of Benin.

The disclosure followed the Federal Republic of Nigeria Gazette No. 57, Volume 110 at pages A245-247 issued on March 23rd, 2023, which recognised ownership and vesting Custody and Management of repatriated Benin Artefacts in the Oba of Benin.

The Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, conveyed the Swedish government decision when she paid a courtesy visit to Oba of Benin Palace in Benin City, Edo State.

Hahn-Englund informed the Royal father that Sweden and Nigeria, which is the second largest market in Sub-Sahara Africa, are partners in the areas of infrastructure, telecommunication, energy and other businesses that supported the economies significantly.

The Swedish envoy said, “also, I would like to mention that with cooperation,…