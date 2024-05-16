Tinubu Inaugurates 3 Gas Projects, Pledges to Wean Nigeria from Overdependence on Petrol, Diesel – THISDAYLIVE

•Says ending gas flaring top priority for his administration

•Gas minister discloses domestic production has increased by 800MMscf/day

Emmanuel Addeh, Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos



President Bola Tinubu yesterday inaugurated three critical gas projects in Delta and Imo states, pledging to reverse Nigeria’s overdependence on petrol and diesel to the more efficient natural gas resources.

The president spoke virtually at the commissioning of the expansion of the Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Limited (AHL) Gas Processing Plant in Kwale, Delta, the Assa North-Ohaji (ANOH) Gas Processing Plant in Ohaji-Egbema and the 23.3km ANOH to Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Custody Transfer Metering Station Gas Pipeline Projects.

Tinubu stated that the three projects were of utmost importance to him, as it significantly increased Nigeria’s aspiration to embrace cleaner and more efficient fuels.

He noted that his recent directive to government…