Tinubu Plays Host to Senegalese President Faye – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received in audience his Senegalese counterpart, Diomaye Faye, at the State House, Abuja.

The president alongside top government officials welcomed the visiting 44-year-old Senegalese leader at the forecourt of the presidential villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu and his youthful guest, who was inaugurated as Senegalese President in April, 2024 after a delayed election, are currently holding bilateral talks behind closed-door.

Details later…