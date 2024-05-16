Women’s Growing Presence in Sports Betting, Empowerment and Opportunity – THISDAYLIVE

In recent years, the landscape of sports betting has witnessed a significant evolution, particularly with the increasing involvement of women, Precious Ugwuzor writes that for BetKing, it is committed to fostering a safe and empowering environment for their female customers through tailored initiatives aimed at promoting betting culture among the female folks

Traditionally perceived as a male-dominated domain, women are now actively engaging in sports betting, leveraging strategic wagers to heighten their enjoyment of favorite sports while potentially reaping financial rewards.

Evolving Landscape: Women’s Rising Role in Sports Betting

Since 2014, there have been an upsurge of women participation in sports betting, what with the increased legalization of sports betting globally. Sports betting companies on the other hand have also deliberately targeted women with their inclusive ads and messaging. Also, the proliferation of sports betting Apps,…