Amid Nigeria’s Underproduction, Dangote Refinery Orders 24m Barrels of US Crude Oil – THISDAYLIVE

*Commences export of its refined products to European market

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Peter Uzoho in Lagos

Nigeria’s new Dangote mega refinery near Lagos is seeking to buy millions of barrels of US crude over the next year as it ramps up processing rates, a sign of the challenges that Africa’s largest producer faces in lifting its own oil output.

The plant, built by Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote, issued a so-called term tender for the purchase of 2 million barrels a month of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Midland crude for 12 months starting in July, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. The tender closes on May 21, it said.

The call for US oil highlights how influential the plant will be in global crude and fuel trading. It also reflects Nigeria’s struggle to lift its own crude production, which remains well below theoretical capacity, as well as Dangote’s willingness to tap cheaper supplies than it can find at home.

“Supply of…