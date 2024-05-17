AS ‘OVULERIA’ EXITS THE STAGE…





Lizzy Evoeme, veteran actress, dies at 81

The death last week of Ms Lizzy Evoeme popularly known as ‘Ovuleria’ has brought back memories of ‘New Masquerade’, one of the must-watch locally produced sitcoms that kept Nigerian viewers glued to their television sets from the early eighties to the early nineties. She played the role of a ‘submissive’ wife to a ‘domineering’ character called Chief Zebrudaya Okoroigwe Nwogbo who invented his own English vocabularies (real name, Chika Okpala.) “Most people who know me don’t know me by any other name except Ovuleria. But to tell you the truth, when people close to me, like family members or intimate friends, called me that name, it sometimes annoyed me,” the late thespian once explained. “I prefer being identified with my real name. I felt that a fictional name was taking over my real self.”

However, that most people called her ‘Ovuleria’ was because she played the role, which earned her recognition…





Source: Thisday Newspaper