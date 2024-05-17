FG Directs Gradual Payment of N1.3tn, $1bn Gas Debts to Gencos, Suppliers – THISDAYLIVE

*Reveals many Discos insolvent, finding it hard to do business

*Argues recent tariff hike reduced production cost by 40% for manufacturers

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government yesterday revealed that it had directed the Ministry of Finance to begin the payment of the first tranche of the N1.3 trillion gas supply debts owed power Generation Companies (Gencos) as well as gas suppliers.

The revelation came as the government admitted that many electricity Distribution Companies (Discos) operating in the country were technically insolvent and finding it difficult to do business.

Nigeria’s Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu who spoke in Abuja, stated that a liquidation plan had been approved by President Bola Tinubu, beginning with the payment of about N130 billion in the first instalment.

Adelabu, along with others, spoke at the 8th African Energy Market Place themed: “Towards Nigeria‘s Sustainable Energy Future: Policy, Regulation and…