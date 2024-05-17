How C’River Will Execute $3.5bn Afrexim Bank Mandate, Says Otu’s Aide – THISDAYLIVE

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

A Senior Special Adviser to the Governor of Cross River State and Director-General Bureau for Public Private Partnership (BPPP), Dr. Francis Ntamu, has explained how the state will execute its recently secured $3.5 billion mandate instrument with Afrexim Bank for the execution of legacy projects.

Ntamu explained that under the arrangement, Afrexim Bank is to source private sector equity partners/ non-recourse finance of about $3.5 billion for some of the state legacy assets, stressing that this was not a loan facility but rather an arrangement where the bank will bring in investors who will get money from them to execute the projects.

Projects covered by the arrangement include Obudu Ranch Resort, Tinapa Resort, Obudu International Airport, and other infrastructural facilities.

Ntamu gave this insight while speaking on the sidelines of a recent Business to Government (B to G) meeting between the Cross River State Government and…