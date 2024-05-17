IYC Backs Fubara’s Moves to Liberate Rivers from Detractors  – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has expressed commitment to the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara for his untiring move to liberate the state from all levels of detractors for developments.

This is as governor has warned that any out-going local government chairman in the state who hurts any Rivers person will not be forgiven.

National President of IYC, Mr Jonathan Lokpobiri, who spoke during a solidarity walk to Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday, described the visit as historical, saying that the Ijaw people were meeting with their Governor on Major Isaac Adaka Boro Day of memorial.

The solidarity walk was staged as part of activities to celebrate the heroic exploits of the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, 56 years after his death, which is observed on May 16, every year.

Lokpobiri affirmed that the gods of Ijaw people are at work, and warned all detractors to retrace their steps, and allow…