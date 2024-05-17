Jubilation as NDDC Light-up Rivers Community – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The people of Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers state, were thrown into jubilation yesterday, following the inauguration of a Hybrid Solar-powered streetlights installed across villages in the community by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

In line with its project titled “Operation Light Up Niger Delta”, NDDC provided the solar power to mitigate the once darkness-ridden Omopi – Omerelu community.

During the unveiling of the project, THISDAY observed that the community people gathered in their numbers, including, their Council of Chiefs, CDC, Women’s group, Youth group, and others, with different kinds of traditional musical groups displaying different dance skills.

Inaugurating n the project, the Rivers State Representative on the NDDC Board, Mr Tony Okocha, said it will provide economic value to the community, reduce criminal activities, and also provide an aesthetic…