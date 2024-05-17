‘Ken Etete Library is Committed to Lifelong Learning in Nigeria, Africa’ – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The management of Ken Etete Library and E-Library on the Apapa campus of the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) has expressed commitment to lifelong learning.

It stated that the library is a testament to the mission of Century Group, a leading energy infrastructure company that recognises quality education as a necessary social investment.

It added that: “The Ken Etete Library’s legacy will endure for years to come as the company commits to its continued improvement in anticipation of global reach and transgenerational impact.

In giving credence to the importance of nurturing talent and fostering innovation, it noted that the Century Group has forged a living partnership with NUTM, a strategic and novel nonprofit STEM University “dedicated to developing innovative leaders with competence in technology, entrepreneurship and leadership who would create a lasting impact in Africa and beyond.

“At the core of this…