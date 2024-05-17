No Attempt to Illegally Use Pension Funds – THISDAYLIVE

*Says FG will be guided by rules*Organised labour warns against tampering with funds

*FAAC shares N1.2tn from N2.192tn gross revenue

*Naira slides to N1533/$1 at official market, stable at N1,540/$1, parallel market

Ndubuisi Francis, Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja and Nume Ekeghe in Lagos

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, yesterday, clarified that the federal government had no intention of illegally tapping into the N20 trillion pension funds for infrastructure development.

The clarification followed media reports quoting the minister as saying, after the last Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, that the federal government was considering tapping into the pension funds to drive investment in growth areas, including infrastructure and housing.

Edun had said the move to use the pension funds was part of the government’s efforts to bridge Nigeria’s estimated 20 million housing deficit, and to provide…