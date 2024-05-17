Olaopa Lists Ways to Reform Civil Service – THISDAYLIVE

Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), Prof.Tunji Olaopa, on Thursday listed some measures that can be taken to reform the civil service and make it viable.

Prof. Olaopa spoke in Abuja during a courtesy visit by the Head of Service of Taraba State, Mr Paul Maigida Tino.

Olaopa recalled that he had been part of the conversation to raise the bar of professionalism of fellow bureaucrats in the Taraba State civil service twice . He said he was proud of the passion to learn new ideas by the civil servants he engaged at the two training seminars, the last as recent as September 2023.

He said that civil servants can regain their prestige if they are deliberate, committed and focused on their drive to reprofessionalise through reinventing the service as a value-based profession and calling.

Olaopa also urged them to “invest in reskilling (and there is the LEAP-P plus growing model in the Federal service that state services could benchmark. We can deepen…