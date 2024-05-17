S’Africa Drop Domestic League Top Scorer, Mabasa, from Squad to Face Super Eagles – THISDAYLIVE

Femi Solaja with agency report

In-form domestic league top scorer, Tshegofatso Mabasa, is a glaring absentee in the 36-man provisional squad that South Africa’s coach, Hugo Broos, has drawn up for the 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Nigeria and Zimbabwe.

Tshegofatso Mabasa, the centre forward for Orlando Pirates currently tops the scoring chart in South Africa’s Premiership where he has scored 15 goals. The provisional 36-man squad will in the next few days be reduced to 23.

The Belgian tactician however called up most of the players that featured at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year when Bafana Bafana placed third after being eliminated by the Super Eagles.

Included in the squad is Lyle Foster, the striker whose club, Burnley, has just been relegated from the English Premier League. He was absent at the Africa Cup of Nations owing to what was termed as mental health issues.

Also invited is Mabasa’s teammate at…