SAHCO Kano Station Receives ISAGo Re-certification – THISDAYLIVE

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Kano station, has been re-certified by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The re-certification was issued to SAHCO after it passed the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) standards audit conducted on the company in Kano.

The IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) is an aviation specific audit for the global oversight of ground handling service providers (GHSPs). ISAGO focuses on the standardization of operational procedures and management thereby increasing harmonization of best practices among the ground handling stakeholders.

By the re-certification, it means that SAHCO’s Mallam Aminu Kano’s International Airport station has continued to model its operations to ISAGO standards, as a result making a commitment to continue to operate to globally accepted industry best practices.

The Audits cut across Organisation and Management (ORM), Load Control (LOD), Passenger and…