Tinubu Hosts Senegalese President, Faye – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, hosted the new Senegalese President, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and called for an alignment of purpose and structure in West Africa to effectively address the challenges confronting the region.

Speaking during a meeting with Faye at the State House, the president said West Africa must work together to defeat the hydra-headed problems of terrorism, banditry, human trafficking and poverty.

According to him, “We must defeat human trafficking. We must defeat terrorism, banditry, and poverty in our society. That must be our focus and commitment.”

He advised leaders in the region to make the people the point of convergence in governance, noting that the essence of democracy was lost when the people were not the focal point.

President Tinubu emphasised that democratic governance, democratic values, and constitutional order were sacrosanct and must be protected.

He also stated that critical institutions…