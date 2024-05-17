Tinubu Urges Senate to Enact Bill Against Doping in Nigeria Sports – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja
President Bola Tinubu yesterday asked the Senate to consider enacting a bill that would prohibit Nigerian athletes from consuming substances that could enhance their performances during or after sporting competitions.
The President’s request was contained in a letter read by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary.
The bill was titled “National Anti-Doping Bill 2024”
He said the proposed legislation will regulate substances that can be consumed by athletes during sporting events.
Tinubu said the bill will provide a legal framework for the establishment of the National Anti-Doping Organisation, an organisation that promotes, coordinate and monitor the fight against drugs in sports in the country.
He explained that the establishment of the agency was a requirement for Nigeria to achieve compliance with the World Anti-Doping Code.
The World Anti-Doping Code (Code) is the core…
Source: Thisday Newspaper