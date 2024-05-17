University Don Decries Drug Abuse among Teenagers – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A university lecturer, Professor Florence Adeoti Yusuf, has decried drug abuse and misuse of drugs among adolescents in the country.

Speaking during a campaign organised by the College of Education of the Osun State University, Professor Yusuf, who is also the Provost of the College of Education Uniosun, described drug abuse as the excessive, maladaptive and addictive use of a drug for purposes other than those for which it was intended.

She emphasised the concept of addiction, characterised by a compulsive need for drugs despite negative consequences.

The don warned about the susceptibility of teenagers due to various factors, including peer pressure, the desire for acceptance, and coping mechanisms for stress or mental health issues.

Yusuf further called on teachers, government and non-governmental organisations to encourage and reward positive behaviour as alternatives to drug use among youths in the country.

The…