Court Refuses to Transfer Nnamdi Kanu Out of DSS’ Custody  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, refused to order the release of the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Kanu, who has been in DSS’ custody since 2021 when he was rearrested and brought to continue his trial, argued that he cannot prepare adequately for his trial while been held by the secret service.

In an application argued last month, the defendant asked the court to restore his bail which was revoked in 2019, or order that he be kept under house arrest.

Delivering ruling in the application on Monday, Justice Nyako declined the request, just as she expressed confidence that the DSS’ custody is the proper place for the defendant.

The judge, in addition, refused to set aside the court’s earlier order revoking his bail in 2019, adding that the Supreme Court’s judgment was silent on…