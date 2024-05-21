Gunmen Kill Two, Kidnap One in Anambra Communities – THISDAYLIVE

. Group decries spate of kidnapping in Kogi East  

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka  and  Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Secretary General of Okija Progressive Union, Barrister Peter Awa and one other person, Izuchukwu Igwenagha, popularly known as Onwa, were on Sunday murdered in the town by gunmen.

This is just as the  Kogi State community policing group, Kogi East Neighborhood Watch (KENW) has decried the high rate insecurity and incessant kidnapping in Kogi Eastern Senatorial District.

While Awa, who is also the Chancellor of the Knights of St Mulumba, Okija Sub Council, was killed in a market square in his Umudioka village, Izuchukwu Igwenagha was murdered over alleged land dispute in his Isieke village.

Also the same day, a business man at Nkwo Okija was kidnapped as he was driving home from a function.

Before the latest incident, Okija was the only community in Ihiala Local Government Area that enjoyed security and neighbouring communities…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

