Iran Gets New Leader, Tinubu Mourns Raisi – THISDAYLIVE

Deji Elumoye and Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

Raisi and the country’s foreign minister were found dead in the early hours of yesterday after their helicopter crashed on Sunday, leaving the Islamic Republic without two key leaders.

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, quickly named Vice President, Mohammad Mokhber, to assume interim duties and announced five days of mourning thereafter.

State media confirmed they were killed after the helicopter they were travelling in came down. Raisi, 63, had been tipped as a potential successor to the supreme leader.

It was initially reported that the helicopter carrying the men and their entourage had made a hard landing in foggy conditions. The…