Police Brutality Triggers  Protest in  Imo Oil-producing Community – THISDAYLIVE

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Police brutality yesterday triggered off protest by women in the oil-producing area of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The women, numbering over 500 stormed the street with placards, appealing to the federal government and Inspector General of Police(IG) to intervene and call the recalcitrant officers to order

They alleged that there had been consistent police brutality in their communities and their sons have all fled their homes.

Spokesperson of the protesters and women leader in the area, Mrs Anwulika Omogo, told newsmen that the police team brutalising the communities is led by one Inspector Okeabatta Chika (Alias Kill and Bury) a member of the disbanded SARS police unit

The women alleged that Chika had recruited unknown state actors including militia groups around Egbema axis which frequently go on rampage attacking, killing, arresting innocent and law abiding residents of the community…