Police Brutality Triggers  Protest in  Imo Oil-producing Community – THISDAYLIVE

Police Brutality Triggers  Protest in  Imo Oil-producing Community

Tony Icheku in Owerri

Police brutality yesterday  triggered off protest by women in the oil-producing area of Ohaji Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.

The women, numbering over 500 stormed the street with placards, appealing to the federal government and Inspector General of Police(IG) to intervene and call the recalcitrant officers to order

They alleged that there had been consistent police brutality in their communities and their sons have all fled their homes.

Spokesperson of the protesters and women leader in the area, Mrs Anwulika Omogo, told newsmen that the police team  brutalising the communities is  led by one Inspector Okeabatta Chika (Alias Kill and Bury) a member of the disbanded  SARS police unit

The women alleged that Chika  had recruited unknown state actors including militia groups around Egbema axis which frequently go on rampage  attacking, killing, arresting innocent and law abiding residents of the community…



Source: Thisday Newspaper

