Disappointing Governor, Uninformed Aides – THISDAYLIVE

By Abdulyekeen Mohd Bashir

I read, paused, then laughed. Then I read again, paused, and laughed all over. What was I looking for while pausing? I was trying to make sense of the response made by the SSA on Communications to the Governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Some time ago, there was a slot, a state slot for an agency belonging to Kwara State, which remains vacant because the Governor doesn’t even know it exists. Kwara lawmakers continue to look away simply because they don’t want to offend the Governor. Few lawmakers in particular know this, but it seems they are conserving their strength for the imminent war.

I have seen Ibraheem’s mentor goof, not because he is not brilliant, but because discussions often test their limits. Then, it becomes clear they don’t know what they are talking about. Plus, it is stressful defending a man like Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq. With or without a working visit to the Federal Ministry of Works, Kwara will get…