CIPM Elects First Northern President in Historic 55th AGM, – THISDAYLIVE

Ugo Aliogo

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM) celebrated a momentous occasion yesterday as it convened its 55th Annual General Meeting (AGM), commemorating a milestone in its illustrious history.

The event not only marked the transition of leadership from the previous administration but also set records with the highest-ever voter turnout.

With over 1,000 members participating in the election and an additional 1,000 members engaging in the virtual AGM, this year’s event was a testament to the institute’s growing influence and commitment to democratic processes.

The AGM witnessed the historic appointment of Mr. Ahmed Ladan Gobir as the new President and Chairman of the Governing Council, marking the first time a Northern president has been elected since the institute’s inception. Mr. Gobir’s inauguration signals a new era of inclusivity and diversity in CIPM’s leadership.

During the ceremony, outgoing…