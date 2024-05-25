Dafinone Celebrates Clark on 97th Birthday – THISDAYLIVE

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has celebrated a nationalist and elder statesman, Pa Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 97th birthday.

Dafinone, who described Pa Clark as a dogged fighter and advocate for justice, equality and good governance, has remained as a national light which always points the path to greatness.

The lawmaker, in his birthday wishes to Pa Clark said: “Today, I am immensely honoured and delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our beloved elder statesman, Pa Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, on the occasion of his 97th birthday anniversary.

“Pa Clark, your life and legacy are a testament to the enduring values of integrity, dedication and unwavering commitment to the betterment of our society. As a distinguished leader, advocate and champion for justice, your contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly the Niger Delta…