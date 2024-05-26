Abuja Editor Abducted by Policemen Reunites With Family – THISDAYLIVE

The publisher and editor-in-chief of a newspaper platform, Globalupfront Newspapers, Madu Onuorah, yesterday reunited with his family following his from custody by the Nigeria Police Force

A statement from management titled “Abducted editor, Madu Onuorah returns home” revealed this.

It read: “Our Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Madu Onuorah, who was abducted by men of the Ebonyi State Police Command on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, returned home today at about 11 am.

“He rejoined his wife and children, who were relieved to see him back after the police humiliation and embarrassment of Wednesday.

“Mr Onuorah was released late Thursday, May 23, 2024, by the Enugu State Police, who were the ones that requested the Ebonyi Police to abduct him for them.

“He was released on bail by the obstinate and unwilling Enugu State Police Command after an unbearable local and international outcry,” it read.

According to the statement, the management,…