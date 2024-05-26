ECOWAS Parliament to Develop Code of Ethics, Good Conduct – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The newly elected Speaker of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament, Memounatou Ibrahima, has promised to make the Community Parliament a respected and admired institution by putting in place a code of ethics and good conduct.

Ibrahima made the promise in her speech after she was sworn in as the speaker of the regional Parliament at the 2024 2nd Extraordinary Session of the 6th Legislature of the ECOWAS Parliament in Kano.

She said for the parliament to get the respect it deserves, a code of ethics and conduct needed to be emplaced.

According to her, “the first challenge is to continue to improve the image and functioning of our Parliament in order to make it a respected and admired institution. Indeed, we must succeed in inspiring respect, consideration and admiration through our individual and collective dedication, and through the quality and relevance of our work and resolutions. With this in mind,…