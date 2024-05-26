Nigerian Children Risk Losing Their Identity – THISDAYLIVE

. Female president possible if women unite, says Victoria Gowon

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has warned that Nigerian children are at risk of losing their identity, if necessary, steps are not taken to correct the prevailing state of the society.

She gave the warning yesterday at an event in Abuja tagged “Celebrating the Woman”, organised as part of activities to mark President Bola Tinubu’s one year in office.

The event was specially put together to recognise the women who have made significant contributions in their various spheres of life, communities and in the nation at large.

In a statement by her media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady expressed concern that without intervention, the current state of society could lead to children losing their identity.

Mrs. Tinubu emphasised the importance of women as the foundation of the home and society, stressing the need to continue nurturing…