Passengers Stranded as Kaduna-Abuja Train Derails – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Passengers on a Kaduna-Abuja train were said to have been stranded on Sunday morning as the train reportedly derailed an hour after leaving the Kaduna station.

The train, which took off from the Rigassa station in Kaduna, was said to have derailed at about 8am in Jere, Kaduna State.

Security operatives were said to have been immediately deployed in the location to protect apprehensive passengers.

A member of staff of the Rigassa railway station, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the incident, saying three carriages of the train went off the tracks.

“But there was no casualty. Security agents were drafted in the location to provide security cover for the passengers.

“The train was later fixed and the passengers continued with their journey to Abuja.

“As I am talking to you, even the train that left Abuja to Kaduna had since reached its destination,” the rail station staff said.

Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson of…